Zayambika: Chakwera fires UTM’s Chidanti Malunga at TCC

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has fired UTM senior member Chidanti Malunga as the Chief Executive Officer for Tobacco Commission (TC).

The firing of Malunga follows a verbal war between MCP and UTM, who are key alliance partners in the Tonse administration.

TC’s Board Chairperson Dr. Godfrey Chapola confirmed the firing on Friday after a closed door board meeting held in Lilongwe.

According to Chapola, the board has agreed not to rew Malunga’s contract which expired on February 1, 2024.

However, the board says Malunga has the liberty to re-apply for the position which will be advertised soon or later.

Meanwhile, according to Dr. Chapola, Malunga been sent on forced leave with a full pay and full benefits until the end of the extension government gave him in the absence of a board.

The board has also sent home TC Director of Finance, Andrew Mfune, following an audit query that exposed irregularities at the Commission so as to allow him respond to the issues later.