spot_img
14 C
New York
Friday, March 15, 2024
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestPolitics

Zayambika: Chakwera fires UTM’s Chidanti Malunga at TCC

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has fired UTM senior member Chidanti Malunga as the Chief Executive Officer for Tobacco Commission (TC).

The firing of Malunga follows a verbal war between MCP and UTM, who are key alliance partners in the Tonse administration.

TC’s Board Chairperson Dr. Godfrey Chapola confirmed the firing on Friday after a closed door board meeting held in Lilongwe.

According to Chapola, the board has agreed not to rew Malunga’s contract which expired on February 1, 2024.

However, the board says Malunga has the liberty to re-apply for the position which will be advertised soon or later.

Meanwhile, according to Dr. Chapola, Malunga been sent on forced leave with a full pay and full benefits until the end of the extension government gave him in the absence of a board.

The board has also sent home TC Director of Finance, Andrew Mfune, following an audit query that exposed irregularities at the Commission so as to allow him respond to the issues later.

Previous article
Mulhako maintains APM as Patron, ushers in new Board of Trustees
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc