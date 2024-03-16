spot_img
Saturday, March 16, 2024
Soche Police arrests eleven members of the B13 gang

By Malawi Voice

Police at Soche in Blantyre have arrested eleven members of the B13 gang for allegedly disturbing classes at schools and threatening children around the Soche area.

South West Region Police publicist, Inspector Joseph Sauka, told Zodiak a short while ago that, on March 11 and 12, 2024, some youths calling themselves B13 disrupted classes at Manja, St. Pius, and Mlambalala primary schools, where they threatened to assault some leaners.

Following the report, the police instituted investigations, which led to the arrest of the suspects, who are aged between 12 and 23 years.

Police say four of the suspects are students, while seven are school dropouts.

