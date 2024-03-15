Illusionz Beach Festival 2024 August 30-Sept 1

Illusionz MD and Marketing Executives during the announcement of the festival in Lilongwe

By Edwin Mauluka

The Illusionz Club has announced its inaugural Illusionz Beach Festival, promising to be Malawi’s vibrant celebration of music, culture, and tourism.

Martin Nyirenda, Managing Director of Illusionz, disclosed that the three-day extravaganza is scheduled to take place in Salima, from August 30th to September 1st and where an electrifying atmosphere filled with music, dance, and beachside fun will be the characteristic of the event.

Martin-Nyirenda-Making-Announcement

“The Illusionz Beach Festival guarantees captivating performances from renowned musicians, celebrated for their infectious beats and energetic stage presence. It shall feature an impressive lineup of South African artists, including Amapiano superstars, Scorpion Kings namely, Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa.” Shared Nyirenda

In addition to Scorpion Kings, he shared that the festival will feature six well-known international artists alongside more than ten talented Malawian artists, promising a diverse and unforgettable experience for attendees.

Besides showcasing world-class entertainment, Alinane Njolomole, Marketing Executive for Illusionz, indicated that the Illusionz Beach Festival aims to serve as a catalyst for promoting tourism in Salima.

Njolomole (Left) Illusionz Beach Festival aims to serve as a catalyst for promoting tourism in Salima

“From the exhilarating Chilembwe cruise ship experience on Lake Malawi to on-the-ground pool parties and a wide array of beachside activities including water sports, beach soccer, volleyball, beer pong, and beach races, there’s something for everyone to enjoy and we will in due course announce several exciting things about this event” said Njolomole

He added “By highlighting the natural beauty of the region and the vibrant local culture, the festival seeks to attract visitors from near and far, encouraging exploration and appreciation of Malawi’s rich heritage.”

Njolomole has since invited corporate sponsors to join Illusions in supporting the inaugural event which he said will an annual event that will run for the next five years. Since inception, Illusionz has proved to be an entertainment spot renowned for hosting several international artists.