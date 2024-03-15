Disability rights advocates told to utilize Africa Disability Protocol

FEDOMA’s Executive Director Symon Munde

The Federation of Disability Organizations in Malawi (FEDOMA) has challenged disability rights advocate organizations to utilize the Africa Disability Protocol (ADP) which was ratified by President Lazarus Chakwera in 2022.

ADP- is a human rights treaty that addresses discrimination affecting people with disabilities living in African countries such as Malawi.

FEDOMA’s Executive Director Symon Munde made the call on Thursday during a half day long ADP and Persons with disability act sensitization meeting with representatives from Organizations of persons with disabilities (OPDs).

According to Munde, OPDs needs to use the two instruments in its advocates work; as well in making sure that rights of people with disabilities in the country are protected.

“It is quite important that we become familiarized with ADP and persons with disability act us as organizations of persons with disabilities so that we use them in our advocacy work,” said Munde

On his part, Dr. Enock Chilemba of University of Malawi (UNIMA) Disability Rights Clinic said ADP sets disability rights agenda in Malawi and Africa as a continent.

Dr. Chilemba, who is also a senior lecturer at UNIMA, the called for active participation from all concerned stakeholders in the implementation of ADP and Persons with disability act.

Among other ADP, according to sightsavers.org, the ADP aims at improving the rights of people with disabilities in Africa.

The protocol addresses and encompasses specific issues such as customs, traditional beliefs, harmful practices and the role of the family, caregivers and community.

Sightsavers.org further says that ADP also deals with community-based rehabilitation and minority groups within the African disability community, including people with albinism.

The sensitization meeting, which was sponsored by Sight Savers, attracted representatives from Disability, HIV and AIDS Trust (DHAT), FEDOMA, Parents with Disabilities and Association of Persons with Albinism (APAM).