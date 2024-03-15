Chakwera impressed with operations at Tropha’s Kaweche Farm

By Rose Cross Mahorya

Mzuzu, March 15: President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has said the 520-hectare Tropha Estate Limited’s Kaweche Farm in Mzimba District falls within government’s vision of promoting establishment of private mega farms in the county.

Speaking at Ekwendeni Trading Centre after visiting the estate, Chakwera said his government is impressed with how the estate works and would like other stakeholders in the agriculture sector to meet similar standards.

“The main idea behind the private mega farm is to create opportunity for increased agriculture production and value addition, thereby increasing exports earnings for generation of forex.

“Mega farms will also help in addressing food security challenges and poverty in the country. However, this can work only if we put in place proper regulations to ensure that our products satisfy global markets, as is the case at the farm which I have just visited,” said Chakwera.

He then assured the gathering that government is doing everything possible to ensure that more people benefit from the private mega farm initiative.

Traditional Authority Mtwalo commended Chakwera for visiting the estate, which he said is a model in the northern region and the country as a whole since it has provided employment to over 1,000 workers.

“This estate has 1,000 employees, aside boosting agricultural businesses for over 2,000 farmers who are working in partnership with it. As a district, we are ready to support government in the mega farm initiative which we are sure will benefit us all,” said Mtwalo.

Tropha Estate Limited Managing Director Duncan McDavid thanked government for supporting the mega farm initiative, which encourages communities to work in partnership with such institutions.

” We grow and process and export Macadamia Nuts Chilies, Paprika and Piripiri in partnership with about 2,500 small holder farmers that we work with,” explained McDavid.

Earlier, Minister of Agriculture Sam Kawale said his ministry is doing everything possible to support, with required expertise, people who are interested to venture into the mega farm initiative.

During the visit, the President was accompanied by First Lady Monica Chakwera, Former Vice President Khumbo Kachali and other government officials.

Malawi exports about 17,000 metric tonnes of Macadamia Nuts, and this contributes about K40 billion to the country’s export earnings annually.

