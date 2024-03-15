Yamikani Chester is “too old” for Flames – Mabedi

Malawi National Football Team, the Flames Head Coach Patrick Mabedi says former Mighty Wanderers winger Yamikani Chester is “too old” to be included in flames squad.

Flames czar Mabedi was speaking during a press briefing which was held at Mpira Village on Friday in Blantyre.

In his words as quoted by state broadcaster, Mabedi said he would love for Chester to be in his squad but unfortunately, he is ageing and cannot match his current set up and style of play.

Chester, who is currently playing in Mozambique, was born on December 20, 1994.

Meanwhile, Mabedi has released a squad ahead of the four national tournament against Zambia, Zimbabwe and Kenya.