spot_img
19.7 C
New York
Friday, March 15, 2024
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestSports

Yamikani Chester is “too old” for Flames – Mabedi

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Malawi National Football Team, the Flames Head Coach Patrick Mabedi says former Mighty Wanderers winger Yamikani Chester is “too old” to be included in flames squad.

Flames czar Mabedi was speaking during a press briefing which was held at Mpira Village on Friday in Blantyre.

 In his words as quoted by state broadcaster, Mabedi said he would love for Chester to be in his squad but unfortunately, he is ageing and cannot match his current set up and style of play.

Chester, who is currently playing in Mozambique, was born on December 20, 1994.

Meanwhile, Mabedi has released a squad ahead of the four national tournament against Zambia, Zimbabwe and Kenya.

Previous article
Amayi ku Chiradzulu akukana kugwiritsa ntchito makondomu
Next article
Chakwera impressed with operations at Tropha’s Kaweche Farm
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc