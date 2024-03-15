PREMIER BET CASH: Businessman wins MK1.5 million

A Zomba-based businessperson Winston Matonga has won K1.5 million in Premier Bet Zone Gold promotion.

PremierBet Malawi community manager Hamza Mgaye says a daily win is K500 000 but the 39-year-old got a triple prize because there were no lucky winners in the past two days.

“If a day passes without producing a winner, the prize is forwarded to the next day’s draw, subsequently increasing prizes for the next winners,” he said.

The promo’s automatic entry is for one to deposit funds into their betting account through Airtel Money or TNM Mpamba and wait for a random call, which has to be responded with a phrase ‘Premier Bet Cash’.