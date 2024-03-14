90% of citizens say Malawi heading towards wrong direction- Latest Afrobarometer Poll

A referendum has been cast on President Dr Lazarus Chakwera by Malawians if he needs to get a second term or not. An overwhelming and growing majority of Malawians say the country is heading towards the wrong direction, according to the poll that has found “deep pessimism” about the economy plaguing President Chakwera.

According to the brutal Afrobarometer survey that was released on March 8, 2024, agrees with the Episcopal Conference of Malawi report which indicated that under Tonse Alliance government, Malawians are more poorer than were 4 years ago.

The Afrobarometer poll shows that out of 10 people only 1 person says the country is heading towards right direction, meaning close to 90% of people are saying the country is heading towards wrong direction due to poor management of economy.

The poll has been released one year before election which can be described as referendum on president Chakwera and his MCP leadership.

Further to this over 85% of Malawians say president Chakwera has failed to manage the economy and Malawians have lost trust that he can fix the economy again while 8 people in every 10 feel the economy has crushed beyond repair and this has triggered poverty levels to go up an hope for recovery look dim.

Afrobarometer polls have always been scientific and projects the upcoming election on how people will cast their votes against the presidential candidates.

This time around the the survey has not indicated their preferences of parties for 2025 but has given the ruling party ‘a well described death sentence’ ahead of the polls next year.