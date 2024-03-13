MALAWI’S BUSINESS MOGUL MULLI URGED TO EXPAND BUSINESS IN AFRICA

Productive trip:Jonathan interacts with Mulli at the function

Malawi’s highly celebrated business mogul, Leston Mulli has been urged to open more tea factories in various African countries as a way of promoting the continental economy.

The call has been made by the former president of Nigeria, His Excellency Goodluck Jonathan when the two had an interface meeting on 10 this month.

According to Jonathan, Mulli who is also the Managing Director for Mulli Brothers Limited (MBL Holdings) is doing a commendable job in African economic space, hence a need to expand his business.

The call comes barely few days another former president of Nigeria, Olusgun Obasanja made a similar appeal to Malawi’s local business magnet.

On other hand, Mulli has given jobs to countless Malawians through his local companies.

In the past few days, the business magnet was in Nigeria where he was invited fo attend birthday celebrations for the country’s 87 year old ex president, Obasanjo.