NBS Bank Plc doubles Charity Shield sponsorship

Ngwenya (left) exchange contract documents with Gunda

NBS Bank Plc has doubled this year’s Charity Shield football sponsorship package from K20 million to K40 million.

Announcing the good news at a press briefing on Tuesday, the Bank’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kwanele Ngwenya said NBS Bank Plc decided to hike the package after being impressed with how the tournament has been run and its impact since they started sponsoring it in 2022.

“This year, we are elevating our commitment to the zenith of possibility with a sponsorship of K40 million. We are championing the cause of education, the bedrock of sustainable development and the cornerstone of Malawi’s vision. Education empowers, enlightens, and emancipates.”

“The NBS Bank Charity Shield is more than a competition; it is a manifestation of our shared values, our hopes for a brighter future, and our commitment to the holistic development of Malawi. As we embark on this year’s journey, let us be reminded of the power of partnership, the impact of investment in our communities, and the transformative potential of sports and education combined,” said Ngwenya.

Ngwenya also announced that the Bank will bankroll the Charity Shield for the next three years, with this year’s proceeds going toward construction of sanitary facilities in selected schools in the Central Region.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) represented by General Secretary Alfred Gunda thanked NBS Bank Plc for the kind gesture.

“We are very excited that NBS Bank has taken us to another level with the charity shield sponsorship pushing us to K40 million.”

“Apart from the charity events and entertainment, football offers employment to a lot of people ranging from the players, coaches, referees and others,” he said.

Gunda also commended NBS Bank Plc for committing towards the cause in the next three years.

“We have always had yearly sponsorships for the competition, and now this news gives us hope as we now know we have a sponsor for the next few years,” he added.

TNM Super League champions FCB Nyasa Bullets and runners-up Silver Strikers are set to battle for the Charity honours at Bingu National Stadium (BNS) in Lilongwe on March 30.

Last year, the NBS Charity Shield match between Bullets and Mighty Mukuru Wanderers raised over K20 million which was channeled towards the victims of the Cyclone Freddy which hit most parts of the Southern Region districts.

In 2022, NBS Bank Plc sponsored the Charity Shield with K15 million and the proceeds went to Cyclone Ana victims in Nsanje district.