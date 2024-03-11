LITA to empower 500 women, girl-headed households

At least 500 women and girl headed households from Group Village Headman Mkata in Blantyre rural will benefit from Mkata Women Empowerment for Sustainable Development (MWESUDE) Project from this lean season.

Logeya: Care work is the work that makes the world beautiful

The project, whose core objective is to attain an increased annual household income through promotion of diversified livelihood such as poultry and piggery, coupled with maize and vegetable production, is implemented by the Leadership Institute for Transparency and Accountability (LITA), with support provided by the Action African Giving Circle (AAGC), a fiscally sponsored organization of the Social Good Fund, from Redmond, California, USA.

According to LITA Executive Director, Goodwell Logeya, AAGC will pump in a start-up of $2500 to 20 households that will be trained in animal and crop management in order to curb acute hunger that has hit Malawi. The project is expected to reach five hundred households in the next three years.

“The women will form groups of 4-5 people in order to foster active project participation. Forming groups will strengthen their community ties and build the confidence of the project beneficiaries and enhance sharing of knowledge from the skills learned,” Logeya said, adding, “The groups will undergo various trainings including, leadership skills, group dynamics, entrepreneurship, pig and poultry management, manure production, hygienic practices, among others.”

Logeya appeals to more donors to take proactive measures in partnering with grassroots organizations in the country to implement various integrated livelihood transformation projects as this will bail out the over 70% of the 20 million Malawians who are living below the international poverty line of $1.90/day.

“Complimentary to government efforts, every Malawian of good will, the corporate and donor community, must make concerted efforts to reach out to every poor Malawian in the country, not only with relief aid, but also socio-economic empowerment interventions that are sustainable. Care work is the only work that makes the world a beautiful habitable place,” Logeya said.

A 60 year old Suzan Chimwala, expressed her excitement when she showcased her female pig that she received.

Gogo Chimwala: I have four orphans that I had been struggling to support

“A widowed grandmother like me had lived in total despair for many years due to acute poverty and pressure of widowhood. I am cerebrating today because of this support I have received from LITA,” she said, adding, “I have four orphans that I had been struggling to support. Mwesude project has solved my problems. I now have hope that this help will go a long way in my life to improve my livelihood sustainably.”

Malawi is facing a hunger situation due to climate change, slow economic growth due to COVID-19, energy shortages, and poor policies and implementation.

Nearly 80% of Malawians rely on subsistence farming to feed themselves and their families, which is becoming increasingly challenging and unpredictable due to climate change. The most vulnerable in this situation are women and children.

Another beneficiary, Linda Kachala, expresses her gratitude as she praised LITA for the pilot project which will see many women from other villages registered into the program.

LINDA: I never knew that one day I would have a source of income

“I never knew that one day I would have a source of income in my life. My poverty was inherited from my parents. When they both died, I was left with a huge responsibility to fend for my four siblings. I now have hope that this pig will transform my entire family,” said Kachala.

Lucy Mleso is a divorced mother of three kids. She unveils her satisfaction with this life transforming project. “I had no hope of raising my children and siblings after the man left me. My face has worn a smile today because I have received a sow (female pig) which will boost my income when it produces. I will use the pigs’ proceeds to maintain my family sustainably.”

Malawi’s economy is predominantly rain-fed agriculture. According to the department of meteorological services, this year’s weather forecasts are showing that the country will continue to experience fewer rains and dry spells until the end of the season, hence skyrocketing the high poverty levels that have already devastated the country.

The Action Africa Giving Circle (AAGC) is a group of compassionate, like-minded women who engage in collective and intentional philanthropy and grant making to fund community development projects on the African continent that serve vulnerable women, children and families.

Action Africa is a giving circle that partners with small, grassroots organizations in Africa working within their communities to help women, children and families who are struggling with extreme poverty, health concerns, and limited access to education and food.