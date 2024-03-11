NBS Bank to unveil Charity Shield package on Tuesday

NBS Acting Head of Marketing and Customer Experience James Chikaonda

Malawi Stock Exchange listed NBS Bank Plc returns for the 2024 Charity Shield as they are set to unveil the new package on Tuesday at their Headquarters in Blantyre.

The NBS Bank Charity Shield marks the kickoff of the new football season, and NBS Bank Plc has been bankrolling the competition for the third-consecutive season in partnership with the Football Association of Malawi (FAM).

Last year, the Bank raised the sponsorship from K15 million in 2022 to K20 million and the proceeds were channelled towards survivors of the Cyclone Freddy which hit most districts of the Southern Region.

NBS Acting Head of Marketing and Customer Experience, James Chikaonda said the Bank realises the need to impact other people’s lives through charity.

“Together with FAM we try to identify a need that we can help. Just like last year, we will also donate the proceedings of the match for another cause. As a Caring Bank, we believe that we have a role to play in helping the needy because some of them might be our customers, or connected to one of our customers,” Chikaonda said.

Chikaonda however refused to divulge more of the 2024 season package.

“But for now, it is about the signing ceremony with FAM and we promise to return big,” he said.

FAM Director of Communication and Competition, Gomezgani Zakazaka commended NBS Bank Plc for being a reliable partner in running the Charity Shield.

Zakazaka said through the initiative, Charity Shield has managed to impact the lives of many Malawians, apart from offering entertainment through the football match.

“FAM would like to thank NBS Bank Plc most sincerely for supporting the charity shield,” Zakazaka said.

Capital Radio sports journalist Christy Gomani concurred with Zakazaka saying the NBS Bank Charity Shield is very important as it also sets the tone for the new season.

“As the name suggests, it’s about charity, and we have seen great impact as the proceedings benefit the needy. On the other hand, there is no charity match in Malawi since the trophy counts for the winners. Remember, the match is played after a break from last season and every supporter hopes for a positive start for their team,” he said.

Last year, the Charity Shield match between Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Mukuti Wanderers played at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe, fetched K20 million.

Proceeds from the Bank’s maiden year in 2022 were also channelled to flood victims in Nsanje.