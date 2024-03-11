Chimunthu Banda takes German Aid to Nkhotakota Islands

By Innocent Chunga & Wongani Mkandawire

Nkhotakota, March 10: Parliamentarian for Nkhotakota North Constituency, Henry Chimunthu Banda, on Saturday took humanitarian support from Germans, through the Malawi-Hilfe Schwindegg organization, to assist flood survivors at Chauma Island and Kachere Beach in the area of Senior Chief Kanyenda in the district.

Speaking at Chauma Primary School on the Island, Chimunthu Banda assured people that he will continue supporting them with necessary aid.

He said government will pump in more support and address other challenges that people are facing in the areas.

He said President Dr Lazarus Chakwera is aware of most of the challenges faced and is hopeful they will be addressed.

Chimunthu Banda, who spent over an hour on Lake Malawi to reach out to the affected people said, hundreds of people were affected but some are still in disaster-prone areas which prompted him to carry out the distribution exercise.

“After realising that some flood survivors are still on the island, I started contacting well-wishers and various organisations to source food and non-food items to assist them,” said Banda.

County Director and Project Manager for Malawi-Hilfe Schwindegg, Deosi Kumcheza, assured the flood survivors in the area of the organisation’s commitment to ensure that all people affected by the recent flash floods receive the required assistance from the organisation, government and other partners.

Village Headman Semion Kanyenda, described the support as timely, calling on well-wishers as well as the government to pump in more support for the survivors.

With support from people from Germany through Malawi-Hilf Schwindegg, Chimunthu Banda distributed food and non-food items including maize flour, soya pieces, salt, soap, cooking oil, and peanut butter to the flood survivors.