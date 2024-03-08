Lake of Stars Malawi Arts Festival 2024 Reactivated!

By Harold Kapindu

Sharmila Elias Head of Projects & Production & Zilanie Gondwe Head of PR, Media and Relationships

Following a grand announcement on it’s return, Lake of Stars (LOS) on Thursday presented the brand’s 20 year journey and its vision to an amazing audience of organisations and individuals from various backgrounds.

Led by Zilanie Gondwe, Head of PR, Media and Relationships and Sharmila Elias, Head of Projects and Productions, the (LOS) team interacted with those ready to partner and support this special one of a kind festival with a purpose.

The event was supported by Lilongwe Wildlife Trust, Elly B’s Restaurant, T-bone Restaurant, Peak Gardens Events, Nyanja Productions, Neil Nayar, Chris Badger, Q Malewezi and Cynthia Czee among others.

“Lake of Stars Malawi Arts Fest 2024 is back from 6 to 8 September 2024. It will be 3 days of music, culture, art and celebration.

“Lake of Stars is this year celebrating 20 years and commemorating 60 years of Malawi Independence,” Gondwe said.

According to LOS, venue and location will follow as the team shall be announcing more exciting news in the coming weeks.

In 2023, LOS announced with great sadness that due to various factors, the 2023 festival was unfortunately being postponed until 2024.

The postponment was due to the difficult global and Malawi economic conditions hence the team had to make a decision with heavy hearts.

In addition, the team was already under pressure by the last few years of COVID restrictions and cancellations.

According to LOS, the team looked into every viable option but could not find feasible solutions. These factors make it impossible to deliver the event to the high standards that LOS audience deserve.