NBM plc celebrates women strides

Malunga-Inspiring Inclusion

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) Plc says it has made strides in empowering women to grow professionally and financially in the country.

One of the Bank’s Directors, Bernadette Malunga, said in an interview ahead of the International Women’s Day (IWD) commemoration, which falls on 8 March (today), that promoting women in leadership positions and building their capacity is one of the Bank’s priorities.

“If they want to improve their education, we provide training opportunities so that they can further their studies, which in the long run may push them to acquire leadership positions within the company.”

“The Bank has several initiatives to promote women’s leadership. We try to ensure that each department has equal representation of both men and women. Further to this, females who are seen to be lagging behind are allowed to further their education ,” said Malunga.

This year’s IWD is being celebrated under the theme ‘Inspire Inclusion’ and is meant to emphasize the importance of diversity and empowerment in all aspects of society.

Malunga further said through a social media campaign termed ‘Inspiring Inclusion’, NBM plc seeks to celebrate strides made by female employees at different levels, female members of its Board of Directors and female customers.

“The Bank hopes that this will serve to encourage other women to keep striving for greatness in all their endeavors,” said Malunga.

One of NBM Plc’s employees Hlupikire Phalira, an accounts officer, also shared the progress made on her career path since she joined the Bank.

“At National Bank Plc, we have policies that promote equal opportunities for both men and women. When I joined the Bank, I only had a Diploma in Accounting but because of the Bank’s policies I got a degree from the University of Malawi, furthermore, I am studying to become a chartered accountant with the ACCA,” said Phalira.

Apart from empowering female employees, NBM Plc also has female customers at heart as they offer tailor-made services to support women entrepreneurs.

Owner of Mikos and Milkshake Dessert Parlor, Chisomo Munthali said she managed to access a loan that helped boost her business.

“I can confidently say that National Bank of Malawi Plc has been a very positive support in my journey and my dreams. Back in 2021, I needed financing and I approached my Bank with all hopes that they would find something to help me, and truly I was included in the ‘Amai Angathe’ program. I managed to access financing to help boost my business,” she said.