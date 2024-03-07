CHAKWERA VISITS FLOOD VICTIMS IN NKHOTAKOTA, as Chimwendo lauds Illovo for technical, financial support

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture Richard Chimwendo Banda has praised the efforts of Illovo Sugar Company and other organizations for their commendable contributions in rendering technical and financial assistance to the flood victims in Nkhotakota district.

He was speaking today when he accompanied President Dr Lazarus Chakwera during the inspection tour of the floods.

In his remarks Chimwendo said it is pleasing to note that the private sector led by Illovo Sugar company have played a critical role for providing necessary financial, social and technical support.

“Floods have washed away entire villages, wiping out homes, farmlands, and the critical infrastructure necessary to support a swift recovery and movement of people, goods, and much-needed humanitarian aid

“I, therefore would like to commend the Illovo Sugar company and others for their aid that includes small planes for search and rescue activities, earth moving machinery, tents, blankets financial support among others,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also Leader of Government Business in Parliament.

Chimwendo also lauded president Chakwera for taking his “philanthropist heart” by visiting those who have been displaced by the floods.

Chimwendo also asked other humanitarian organizations to help the victims through the mosquito nets, food, medical services among others.

Speaking earlier, Member of Parliament for Nkhotakota North constituency Henry Chimunthu Banda asked the Department for Disaster Management Affairs to move with speed to help survivors to relocate from the camps that have been established in schools.

He also asked President Chakwera to provide soft loans to the victims.

Heavy rains have displaced several families in Nkhotakota district due to flooding.