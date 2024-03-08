Chakwera’s administration worse than ever in Malawi- Rev Munthali

MUNTHALI: Corruption is worse under Chakwera

Former presidential adviser and spokesperson for the governing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Rev Maurice Munthali has branded President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s administration as worse than ever.

Munthali, who recently joined opposition Alliance for Democracy (AFORD), made the sentiments in an interview with Zodiak Television on Friday.

He said Malawi under President Chakwera is worse than it was under President Peter Mutharika of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

According to Rev Munthali, Chakwera and his Tonse Alliance administration, has among others, failed to fulfill its campaign promise of ending corruption in Malawi saying corruption is worse than it was five years ago.

“This is not Malawi we were hoping for,” said Munthali, who campaigned for Chakwera during the the past presidential elections.

Rev. Munthali resigned as President Chakwera’s adviser and MCP spokesperson in March 2023 citing Tonse Alliance’s failure to deliver on its campaign promises as a reason.

During the previous MCP convention, the Munthali contested on the position of secretary general but lost to Eisenhower Mkaka before he was roped in as publicity secretary.

The former CCAP Synod of Livingstonia general secretary contested in the 2019 parliamentary race in Rumphi West under MCP ticket but lost to independent candidate Yona Mkandawire.

Before joining MCP in December 2017, the former Chakwera adviser on peace, reconciliation and national unity, Munthali had a short stint with the AFORD after retiring as a minister.