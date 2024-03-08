Women told to join 2025 presidential race

By Thumbiko Nyirongo, Contributor

CHINELE: There is no reason why women should shun the presidential race

The Centre for Solution Journalist in Malawi (CSJ), a non-profit human rights organisation, has urged women in the country join the 2025 presidential race saying the race is not for men only.

CSJ made the call on Friday as Malawi joined the rest of the world in commemorating International Women’s Day under the theme ‘Invest in Women, Accelerate Progress’.

In a statement, which was read to journalists at Chilembwe Lodge in Blantyre, CSJ said: “sixty years after the attainment of independence, there is no reason why women should shun the presidential race.”

“This year’s theme is crucial because it comes a year before we hold our elections and it gives us an opportunity to define the future we want in leadership. It also reflects the collective efforts to advance gender equality and foster inclusive societies.

“This year, we acknowledge the progress made in elevating the status of women in various spheres, while recognizing the persistent challenges that remain unaddressed.

So we take advantage of this opportunity to urge women of substance to seriously consider vying for the state presidency in the forthcoming 2025 elections,” reads part of the statement co-signed by CSJ’s Board Chairperson Josephine Chinele and Program Manager Penelope Paliani Kamanga.

CSJ further challenged authorities to walk the talk on the Gender Equality Act which, among others, promotes gender equality, equal integration, influence, empowerment, dignity and opportunities, for men and women in all functions of society.

The statement reads: “The implementation of the Gender Equality Act should not only be restricted to the civil services and parastatals but should also extend to political leadership.

While women constitute the majority of the population, their representation in political offices remains disproportionately low and this ought to be addressed starting from the highest political offices to the lowest offices.”

JOYCE BANDA: The first female president in Malawi

In the year 2012, Dr. Joyce Hilda Ntila of People’s Party (PP) made history after becoming the first female president in Malawi and the second woman to lead a country in Africa. She ruled the country from April 7, 2012 to May 31, 2014.

CSJ is a media development organisation whose mission is to promote professional solutions journalism by disseminating best practices and offering solutions to social, economic and developmental challenges facing people in Africa.