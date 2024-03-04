ROAD TO 2025: DPP did not lose 2020 presidential elections

The former governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) says the party did not lose the 2020 presidential elections.

DPP’s leader in Parliament Mary Navicha made the claim during a parade motor parade currently underway in Machinga.

Addressing hundreds of supporters, Navicha claimed that he party did not lose the polls, alleging that it was a plot against the former ruling party.

She further accused Tonse Alliance administration of failing Malawians saying that women and children are the ones facing the sting of challenges being experienced such as hunger.

Zomba Malosa legislator Grace Kwelepeta said even the Asian business community is failing to support hunger-stricken households in the country due to the poor economic environment.