Muslim Community hails Mutharika, Excited with APM Ayimanso

Muslim Community in the country has hailed for former President Professor Peter Mutharika for initiating various development activities during his tenure.

Leaders of Muslim community led by Sheik Fahad Kamzuri hailed the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP leader Mutharika on Sunday at his PAGE House in Mangochi where they had an audience.

Among others, the Muslim community saluted Mutharika for constructing Peter Mutharika Highway and Mangochi Stadium.

The leaders then pledged total support to Mutharika and the DPP and wished him, Insha Allah, victory in the upcoming General Elections of 2025.

According to them, they want Mutharika to bring into reality the vision of turning Mangochi into a Tourist City.

The Mangochi tourism city according to Mutharika will have, among other, a resorts, International airport, and university of tourism and mega fish farms.

The leaders comprised of Sheiks from Muslim Association of Malawi, Muslim Organisation of Malawi, Ulama Council of Malawi, Quadiriya Muslim Association, Mangochi Muslim Jamati and women leaders representing Muslim Women Organisation of Malawi, Muslim Women Association of Malawi, Muslim Sisters of Malawi.