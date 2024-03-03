MARTY’S DAY COMMEMORATION: Chimwendo condemns political violence, hails Martyrs for their sacrifice

Chimwendo Banda speaks at the function

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture Richard Chimwendo Banda has today strongly condemned the sharp increase infighting and hatred in the country saying such behaviours have the potential to threaten democracy and disrupt economic development which the forefathers fought against the colonial masters.

Chimwendo was speaking today in Nkhatabay where President Dr Lazarus Chakwera led Malawians in honouring those who died in the struggle to secure Malawi’s independence from the British Empire on March 3, 1959.

In his speech, the Minister said it was disgusting to see in this democratic era that some people can be propagating violence and hooliganism.

“The barbarism and primitive politics that happened two weeks ago in Lilongwe has sent shockwaves across the country and it has to be nipped in the bud before it is too late.

“We continue to witness a spike in hate speeches, violence and hooliganism in the country. We are condemning it in strongest terms those who are behind such brutality and that the Minister of Homeland Security, Ken zikhale Ngoma has already launched a comprehensive investigation in the matter”, said Chimwendo Banda.

ON MARTY DAY

The Minister hailed President Chakwera for gracing the function for the four time since he took over government.

He saluted those who shed their blood to give Malawians freedom and independence.

“The foundation of our democracy is grounded on blood, sweat and sacrifices of martyrs who laid down their lives for our peace and self reliance,” said Chimwendo who is also National Youth Director for the ruling Malawi Congress Party.

ON DEVELOPMENT

The Minister lauded president Chakwera for his vision of transforming this country.

He cited several development projects that are being constructed in the northern region which include Chitipa- Ilomba road, Rumphi- Chitipa road, construction of library at Mzuzu University, mega farm including the irrigation scheme in Nkhatabay, Likoma airport among others.

On 3 March 1959, Hastings Banda, a leader in the Central African Federation, started a protest that quickly became a revolt. The British declared an emergency and began making arrests. They put many independence leaders in jail, and over 50 protesters lost their lives.

Independence was not achieved until 6 July 1964, but the events that Martyrs’ Day commemorates were pivotal to the independence movement’s ultimate success.