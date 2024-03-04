DPP upbeat to win 2025 polls with 50+49

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament for Machinga south East Fyness Mwagonjwa says she’s confident that DPP will win 2025 presidential elections with a landslide.

The youngest lawmaker, Mwagonjwa was speaking at Wataka primary school in Machinga during a blue parade.

According to Mwagonjwa, party is stronger than before and expects to win additional seats in Parliament.

DPP’s Director for the youth responsible for the southern region, Yona Mlotha assured the party followers that Professor Peter Mutharika will contest in the coming presidential 2025 polls.

Mlotha said during the DPP administration, primary school education was purely free and that tertiary education was at K350 000 only.

He went on to blame the Tonse-led government for making what he calls unreasonable upward adjustments.