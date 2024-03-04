spot_img
10.9 C
New York
Monday, March 4, 2024
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestPolitics

DPP upbeat to win 2025 polls with 50+49

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament for Machinga south East Fyness Mwagonjwa says she’s confident that DPP will win 2025 presidential elections with a landslide.

The youngest lawmaker, Mwagonjwa was speaking at Wataka primary school in Machinga during a blue parade.

According to Mwagonjwa, party is stronger than before and expects to win additional seats in Parliament.

DPP’s Director for the youth responsible for the southern region, Yona Mlotha assured the party followers that Professor Peter Mutharika will contest in the coming presidential 2025 polls.

Mlotha said during the DPP administration, primary school education was purely free and that tertiary education was at K350 000 only.

He went on to blame the Tonse-led government for making what he calls unreasonable upward adjustments.

Previous article
ROAD TO 2025: DPP did not lose 2020 presidential elections
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc