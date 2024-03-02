Ex-Nigerian President Obasanjo invites Mulli to his 87th birthday, book launch

Business tycoon Leston Mulli

Former Nigerian President Olesegun Obasanjo has invited business tycoon Leston Mulli to his 87th birthday celebrations.

In an interview with a local media Mulli said the visit will accord him as a person and Malawi as a nation with business openings in Nigeria and the world at large.

MBL Holdings Group Chairman Mulli will also Obasanjo’s book launch on March 4th. The book is entitled THE ART OF LEADING: Unconvincing Wisdom from Biblical Leaders.

The former Nigerian President Obasanjo was born on March 5, 1937, and was president of Nigeria from 1999 to 2007.