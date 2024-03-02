Mabedi recalls Gaba

Gaba celebrating a goal

Malawi National Football Team Mentor, Patrick General Mabedi says he will call a full strength squad, including all active foreign based players for the four nation tournament that Malawi will host this month.

The Flames are expected to go into camp tomorrow in preparation for the tournament scheduled for Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe during Fifa international window from March 18-26 and will involve Harambee stars from Kenya, Chipolopolo from Zambia and Warriors of Zimbabwe as well as their under-20 National Football teams.

In an interview yesterday, Mabedi said the tournament will give him chance to assess all players ahead of upcoming tournaments, including 2026 World Cup qualifiers and Afcon qualifying campaigns.

Mabedi has also extended an olive brand to South African-based Moroka Swallows Striker Gabadinho Mhango hinting at his return to senior side.

Mhango was ruled out of the squad against Liberia and Tunisia due to disciplinary issues.

“Gaba is our player, he is like a Child to us (country) and he is like my son, he has been playing regularly and most likely he will be in the squad, ” said Mabedi.