Minister Chimwendo condoles Nkhotakota flood victims, assures affected families of Chakwera support

Amid ongoing devastating flash floods in Traditional Authority Kanyenda and Mphonde in Nkhotakota district which is expected to leave a trail of destructions, Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture Richard Chimwendo Banda has assured the affected families that President Dr Lazarus Chakwera is sending additional humanitarian aid and financial support to address the mounting challenges impacted by floods which have rendered people homeless while some have lost their livestock.

He was speaking today after visiting the victims who have been displaced by floods in, Dwangwa, Nkhotakota.

In his sombre tone, Chimwendo said president Chakwera is disheartened with the situation and has since ordered all government agencies to play their role in helping the victims and has also contacted the international community and other charitable organizations to provide technical and financial assistance.

Chimwendo described the floods as catastrophe of enormous proportions that require every hand on the deck.

“President Chakwera will help the victims to rebuild their lives and homes. Government is currently working with private sector, civil society organizations, international community, and other humanitarian institutions to support you in whatever capacity they can manage

“As government, be assured that you are not alone. We will do everything in our power to see how we can assist though your hearts are in pain but we here for you,” said Chimwendo Banda who is also Leader of government business in Parliament.

Chimwendo also extended his “heartfelt condolences” on behalf of president Chakwera to the family that has lost their relatives due to floods.

“President Chakwera is saddened to hear the loss of life. He extends his heartfelt condolences to the family of the victim, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy,” said Chimwendo who is also National Youth Director for the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Reports indicate that the rescue operations and aid assistance are been hindered by the continued heavy rains.

Over 9000 people have been displaced.

Meanwhile, government is asking for humanitarian assistance from well wishers who can provide food, clothing, shelter materials, blankets, treatment chemicals and mobile toilets among others.

The Minister was accompanied by several Members of Parliament including Overtone Kondowe, political party supporters, government officials, traditional leaders among others.