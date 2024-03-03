2024 ‘Ku Mingoli Bash’ dates Cassper Nyovest, Young Stunna

Kalukusha- making announcement

By Lovemore Khomo

Sound Addicts Managing Director Shadreck Kalukusha has announced the dates for 2024 ‘Ku Mingoli Bash’ which will take place at CIVO Stadium on 3rd August.

Speaking during the grand launch of meeting campaign for Ku Mingoli Bash, Kalukusha announced the coming of South African rap-artists Young Stunna and Cassper Nyovest to spice up the Event.

“Entertainment fans should expect more fireworks this year as the venue has been shifted from Grand Business Park to CIVO Stadium because of car parking spaces which was a challenge to fans last year.” He said

Kalukusha explained that in few months before the actual event they shall announce the coming of one Jamaican or Nigerian artist to spice up the event.

He added, “We shall have the full repertoire of both experienced and upcoming Malawian artists like Zeze Kingston, Piksy, Temwa, Saint, Gibo Pearson, Sean Morgan, Lulu, Kelly Devine who is Ku Mingoli Bash brand ambassador and Pop Young.”

Economically, the Sound Addicts founder lamented about forex challenges which hit them last year and still exist.

“We have leant a lesson and now we know how to maneuver around with the challenge. We are strategically trying to seek and work with certain partners who have forex powers, can be able to send or receive forex and benefit from international business.”

He however said very soon the brand will announce one the name of forex partners who have already been identified that shall sponsor two South African artists and other six local ones.

Sound Addicts has also partnered with Techno Mobile Malawi to embark on a journey to promote talent in Malawi.

Public Relations and Marketing Officer for Techno Mobile in Malawi Willie Kapenuka expressed the need to entertain their customers as one way to return joy after buying their products.

He said Techno expect to introduce Techno Camon 30 with advanced digital settings later in June.