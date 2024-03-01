Worker fired for allegedly leaking information…As immigration stormed Njewa based Credible Investments Limited

By IOMMIE CHIWALO

Credible Investments Limited, manufacturers of Ceasar cigarettes have fired driver and salesman barely a day after the Department of immigration and Citizenship Services stormed their Njewa premises to verify the status of six of its foreign nationals working as cigarettes salesmen.

According to the letter dated February 29,2024 George Dambuleni has been dismissed for ‘giving false information to outsiders ‘ without further details.

When contacted for details Dambuleni declined to give further information saying “ am making consultations will come back to after making sense of what am accused of since at this juncture it remains unclear”

However, an immigration official who did not want to be identified confirmed a visit to the company on Wednesday around 10 in the morning.

Speaking on strict conditions of anonymity, another official tipped us that the department used establish that among the six foreign workers, five are not in the system of Immigration and Citizenship Services database hence the operation.

However, he did not disclose the outcome of the operation.

Malawi Government Employment of Expatriates Policy and the Localization Policy

an apparent attempt to ring-fence jobs for locals amid unemployment crisis in Malawi where 91 percent of employable population is jobless, demands that Temporary Employment Permits(TEP) be granted before the expatriates arrive for the job.

It is a requirement within Malawi Government Employment of Expatriates and the Localization Policy that vacancies advertised locally and that it was not possible to identify suitably qualified persons to fill the vacancies locally.