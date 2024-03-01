Women told to be prayer warriors

By Tikondane Vega

Blantyre, March 1, Mana: First Lady Madame Monica Chakwera has called upon women in the country to continue playing a support system role for the country to move forward, saying women are a beacon of love and solutions to societal problems.

Madame Chakwera was speaking at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre on Friday during the 2024 Women’s World Day of Prayer.

She encouraged women to continue praying for the country and bring solutions to several challenges the country is facing.

“The change that we need in our families or country requires prayer warriors, and as such, women should avail themselves in every difficult situation. We have several problems that need prayers. Let us all be saviours in such situations,” she said.

The First Lady said Malawi has gone through tough situations like natural disasters, which need prayers for things to return to normal.

Madame Chakwera read scripture from Ephesians 4:1–7.

The National Chairperson for Women’s World Day of Prayer, Esther Grant, advised women to continue exercising love and support in all situations, as this is the only solution to dealing with unforeseen circumstances.

“You can also pray for those in Palestine who are dying every day and require support from well-wishers like us who are enjoying peace,” said Grant.

In her sermon, Pastor Towera Masiku of Word Alive Ministries appealed to Malawians to love one another and learn to live in peace and harmony.

Masiku encouraged women to support their husbands in all situations, as they are support systems in society.

“Always be humble, gentle, patient and tolerant with one another in love,” she said.

Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare, Jean Sendeza and Mama Cecilia Tamanda Kadzamira were among the notable figures who graced the event.

The prayers were inspired by choirs, worship, the lighting of candles symbolising a bright future, love for the country, and the reading of scriptures, among others.

Women’s World Day of Prayer is an annual event held on the first Friday of March. This year, the day was held under the theme: “I Beg You…Bear with One Another in Love.”