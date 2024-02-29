Theft of sugar cane irks Illovo Sugar Malawi 

LIPUNGA: The trend of stealing sugar canes from our farms has been on a sharp increase

Illovo Sugar Malawi, which is one of two sugar producers operating in the country, says it is irked by a trend where some “hunger stricken” community members are stealing sugar cane from Nchalo estate in Chikwawa.

This follows a video clip which is circulating on social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook showing some community members vandalizing and stealing sugar cane from Nchalo estate in the lowershire.

Speaking on Thursday during the 59th Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Ryalls Hotel in Blantyre the Board Chairperson for Illovo Sugar Malawi Jimmy Lipunga described the development as worrisome.

Lipunga said the company has since approached Malawi government to help in boosting the security at the estates.

According to Lipunga, the company is losing millions of kwacha through theft of cane and irrigation materials at their cane plantations, a development which is affecting sugar production.

“The trend of stealing sugar cane from our farms has been on a sharp increase, this is a worrisome development on our part as we are losing millions from the vice,” said Lipunga, adding that they are currently engaging community and block leaders to address the vice.

On his part, Lekani Katandula the Managing Director for the company said it is sad to note that people are stealing sugar canes from their estate despite a number of corporate social responsibilities the company is doing to surrounding communities.

He further said the company is fully aware that some communities surrounding Nchalo are experiencing hunger; and assured that Illovo will assist them.

Making his contribution one of the shareholders Frank Harawa asked the company to tighten security in all its estates.

Illovo Sugar (Malawi) Plc is a leading producer and supplier of sugar in Malawi. With a history of over 100 years, the company has grown to become one of the largest sugar producers in the country.

It operates two sugar estates, Dwangwa and Nchalo, and a refinery in Limbe, producing high-quality sugar products for domestic and export markets.