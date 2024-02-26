More customers win in NBM ‘Popanda Chifukwa’ promo

Ibrahim Chapeyama from NBM (right) handing over a prize to of the instant winners

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc over the weekend, continued to splash various prizes to 78 customers in the ‘Popanda Chifukwa POS/MoPay’ promotion currently running.

The Bank conducted its second monthly draw at Mzuzu Shoprite Mall on Saturday, where hundreds of customers also had a chance to win instant prizes after purchasing goods using the NBM’s debit cards, Mo626 Pay, and Point-of-Sale machines.

NBM Cards Acquiring and Merchant Services Manager, David Tamula expressed satisfaction with the support and loyalty they are getting for customers who are prioritizing their digital platforms.

“The Government is having an initiative where we have to make this a cashless society. There are so many benefits out of it, we don’t have to walk around with cash, it is far more efficient. So, we are trying to assist the Government in that endeavor as a very good corporate citizen. We are seeing that customers are embracing it. It is much easier for customers to conduct their transactions as they don’t have to queue twice, but just go where we have our POS and make their payment,” said Tamula.

A customer draws winners at Mzuzu Shorpite

One of the customers who won an instant prize, Serah Moyo commended NBM plc for the initiative saying it is now safe to pay for goods without carrying hard cash.

“This is great, and I urge more customers to embrace the technology. Otherwise, I am happy to be among the lucky ones today,” she said.

Out of the 78 lucky ones on the day, three people cart home K150, 000 cash reward, while 30 others won a 50% refund on their transactions capped at a maximum expenditure of K75, 000.Thirty more customers won gift packs.

The promotion which started in December 2023 and will run up to April 2024.