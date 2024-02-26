Air Cargo donates equipment to Chileka Health Centre

Chimwenje (second right) hands over the items to Dzimbiri (second left) as others look on

Air Cargo Malawi (ACM) has handed over medical equipment worth K3 million to Chileka Health Centre maternity wing as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative commitment.

Air Cargo Malawi’s Director of Operations, Arnold Chimwenje said the company thought it necessary to donate to the community they work in, as a way of making a positive economic and health impact.

“We felt it necessary that we contribute to the nearby surroundings so that we can make a significant impact in the community that we are serving. That is why we chose Chileka Health Centre. We have donated a maternity bed, a post-natal bed, and four leather-covered mattresses. This is not just a transaction; it symbolizes a collaboration between ACM and the healthcare community.”

“ACM as a key player in the air freight industry, is committed to impacting communities positively. This initiative resonates with one of the objectives of the Malawi Health Sector Strategic Plan II (2017-2022) of improving the availability and quality of health infrastructure and medical equipment,” said Chimwenje.

Chileka Health Centre Deputy Nurse-in-Charge, Maria Dzimbiri thanked ACM for the donation which she said will go a long way in giving comfort to expectant mothers.

“We didn’t have these kinds of beds; we were just improvising the normal beds. The coming in of these beds will tremendously improve our services,” said Dzimbiri.

She then asked other corporate entities to help in renovating a ceiling that is in bad shape and donate weighing scales and blood pressure monitors among other needed items.

Village Head Singano also commended ACM for the donation which she said will also help other villages in Traditional Authority Kuntaja’s area.

“Not only people in my area are excited, but other village heads surrounding this area are also happy with this donation,” she said.

ACM plans to donate to Lumbadzi Health Centre which is near Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe later this month.