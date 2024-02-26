ROAD TO 2025: Gangata Appointed DPP Veep for Central

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has appointed Alfred Gangata as party’s vice president responsible for the central region.

Party’s Administrative Secretary Francis Mphepo confirmed the appointment in a letter addressed to Gangata.

“I am pleased to inform you that central region committee of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has appointed you as the vice president for the central region,” reads the appointment letter

The appointment, which is with immediate effect, is in accordance with article 9 sub5(a) of the DPP constitution.

Gangata replaces Grezelder Jeffery who was expelled from the party alongside others for misconduct and disrespecting party’s leadership.