Malawians must listen to “Midwives of Multiparty Democracy” – LITA

BETRAYED: Chakwera poses for a photo with the bishops after the meeting at Sanjika Palace

Hours after Roman Catholic Bishops issued a pastoral letter, the Leadership Institute for Transparency and Accountability (Lita) has asked Malawians of voting age to listen to the Bishops and act upon the recommendations accordingly.

In the pastoral letter the Bishops under the banner Catholic Bishops of the Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) reflected on the pathetic state of affairs in the Country under Tonse Alliance Administration.

Among others, the Bishops lamented fruitless engagements with the State President, rampant rise of corruption, empty words in curtailing unnecessary expenditure, nepotism, and infringement on the right to free press.

Commenting the much awaited 2025 Presidential elections, in the letter titled “The Sad Story of Malawi” the bishops blamed voters for choosing leaders who can’t govern properly and further asked them to vote wise in the coming polls.

Reacting to the letter LITA’s Executive Director Goodwell Logeya called upon Malawians to listen to the voice of reason from Catholic Bishops whom he described as the midwives of multiparty democracy in Malawi.

“The Catholic Bishops, as the midwives of multiparty democracy in the country, have spoken. We as Malawians of good will must listen to the voice of reason enshrined in their prophetic call, and fearlessly act wisely by rooting out any strategies and political machinations that are butchering our hard-won democracy.

The signs are so clear that Malawi’s leadership tragedy must be solved by the same voters who ushered the “seemingly indispensable” MCP into power,” said Logeya through a media statement made available to this publication.

Logeya, in a statement, further condemned uncivilized act by thugs who disrupted the peaceful assembly and parade organized by the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in Lilongwe over the week-end.

“Freedom of assembly and association (FoAA) is our birthright as guaranteed in the Constitution, and has no geographical frontiers.

Malawi is for every Malawian and does not belong to a single political party. We, therefore, call upon all political parties to co-exist and carry their political obligations dutifully,” said Logeya while calling upon Police to quickly arrest culprits

Meanwhile, according to Malawi Police Spokesperson Peter Kalaya, no arrest has been made in connection to the fracas saying police are still investigation.

On this Logeya said: “Sadly, the compromised Police, on the other hand, seem to have no proactive measures to apprehend the culprits yet they were reportedly on the crime scene. The video clips that are viral on social media can provide a swift lead to bring the thugs and their political masters to book.”