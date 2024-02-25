Mutharika to address Chakwera, Malawians this Wednesday

Former President of the country who is also Democratic Progressive Party-DPP leader Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika will on this Wednesday hold a press briefing at his Private Residence, PAGE HOUSE in Mangochi.

Mutharika is expected to address President Dr Lazarus Chakwera on a number of “pressing issues” that are affecting Malawians including the violence that happened in Lilongwe yesterday against his party followers.



In an interview with a local media, Mutharika’s spokesperson Shadreck Namalomba hinted that the address will go straight to President Chakwera and his Tonse Alliance administration.

On the political violence that erupted in Lilongwe, Namalomba said the party has gathered strong evidence that Malawi Congress Party- MCP was behind the attack on innocent DPP members who were hacked by “MCP sponsored thugs” for simply exercising their right of assembly and association.

In his recent addresses, Mutharika has been accusing Chakwera of failing to fulfill his ‘Canaan promises’ saying Malawians are suffering under his watch due to rise in cost of living among others.