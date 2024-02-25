AFORD ‘unequivocally condemns’ political violence against DPP members

Aford Publicity Secretary, Amatullah Annie Maluwa

The Alliance for Democracy AFORD says it is gravely concerned and strongly condemns the recent attacks on Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members in Lilongwe by unknown thugs before starting their democratically planned parade.

“The witnessed scale and gravity of these attacks mark a worrying escalation of violence. No cause can justify such brutality and senseless attacks. As a mother of democracy, we strongly condemn such acts and we call upon the security agencies to exercise power by making sure that all perpetrators are held to account.

“We believe that the inexcusable acts of violence and criminal behavior are a

deliberate mob attempt to disrupt the rightful enjoyment of freedom of assembly as enshrined in the Republican Constitution,” reads part of the letter dated February 25,2024 and signed by its Publicity Secretary, Amatullah Annie Maluwa.

The party further says that this is an unprecedented moment in the modern history of country and one that leaves indelible stain on country’s great democracy.

The Party has therefore joined other fellow Political Parties in calling for an end to any politically perpetrated violence in favour of a free and peaceful democratic Malawi.