AMARYLLIS HOTEL DOES AT AGAIN AND AGAIN…honored with prestigious Traveller Review Award 2024

Amaryllis Hotels Blantyre has been honored with the prestigious Traveller Review Award 2024 by Booking.com! 🏆✨️🎊🎉

Receiving the award, Amaryllis Hotel’s General Manager Ramy Waheed said that esteemed recognition wouldn’t have been possible without the incredible support and feedback from their cherished guests.

“Your glowing reviews and heartfelt recommendations have propelled us to this moment, and for that, we extend our deepest gratitude.

“At Amaryllis Hotels Blantyre, we are committed to providing unparalleled hospitality, exceptional service, and memorable experiences to each and every guest who walks through our doors, ” he said.

Amaryllis Hotel’s General Manager Ramy Waheed

Waheed added that the award serves as a testament to their unwavering dedication to excellence.

“To all our valued guests, THANK YOU for choosing Amaryllis Hotels Blantyre as your home away from home. Your satisfaction is our TOP PREIORITY, and we look forward to continuing to exceed your expectations in the years to come,” he said.

Amaryllis Hotel is Malawi’s leading hotel, home to outstanding luxury and friendly service. Located in the heart of Blantyre-the second-largest city, our 91 well-furnished guest rooms and suites enjoy vantage points of private balconies, terraces, or sundeck entertainment areas.

Breakfast with Catering buffet in restaurant coffee shop cafe

“We are the leading hotel in Malawi, known for pushing the boundaries of luxurious accommodation and friendly service. We are the venue where local or international guests prefer to meet.

“You will discover our unmatched service excellence, tantalizing ambiance complemented by friendly staff, and a range of gourmet experiences. Come to the hotel where the promise of taking home luxurious memories that last a lifetime are guaranteed,” said Waheed.