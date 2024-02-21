Dedza South MP Onani hails Pacific Borehole Rehabilitation Project

Member of Parliament for Dedza South Ishmael Ndaila Onani has urged Malawians to give credit to some patriotic Malawians that are contributing positively to the social and economic growth of the country.



Ndaila Onani was speaking in Lilongwe on Tuesday at Parliament when he was contributing to the State Of the National Address (SONA) which was delivered by the state President Dr Lazarus Chakwera last week.



In his contribution he singled out and commended Pacific Group Of Companies for introducing a Borehole Rehabilitation Project saying it is a game changer in ensuring that the citizenry are drinking safe and clean water.

According to Onani, Pacific Group Of Companies has renovated for free close to 135 broken boreholes in his constituency,

Onani added that his people are no longer struggling to get clean water saying he is optimistic that the area will be free from waterborne diseases like cholera.

He then urged other cooperate world to follow suite so as to serve some innocent souls that are walking along distance in search of water.

On his part Pacific Group Limited Borehole Rehabilitation Project team leader James Msusa expressed his company’s commitment in ensuring that the people especially in the rural areas have access for clean and safe water.

Since its inception in 2015 the Pacific group limited company has rehabilitated about 7000 plus broken boreholes across the country for free as part of the cooperate social responsibility.