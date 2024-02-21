Indonesia Offers Scholarships for Malawian Students

The Indonesian government, represented by the Directorate General of Higher Education, Research, and Technology and the Indonesian Consulate in Malawi, is inviting Malawian students to apply for the Kemitraan Negara Berkembang (KNB) Scholarship for 2024, which began last month.

For 2024, the Indonesian Ministry of Education, Culture, Research, and Technology, in collaboration with 31 KNB Scholarship host universities in Indonesia, will welcome 222 KNB Scholarship applicants, including 30 Bachelor awardees, 162 Master awardees, and 30 Doctoral awardees.



Tariq Kidy, Indonesia’s consul in Malawi, encourages Malawian students to take advantage of this opportunity, highlighting its transformative impact on those who pursue these academic opportunities.



“Education is a powerful driver of development and one of the strongest instruments for reducing poverty and improving health, gender equality, peace, and stability. The Republic of Indonesia understands the importance of education in developing countries and makes this opportunity available for Malawian students to apply for these scholarships. This is a great initiative and further strengthens the bilateral relationship with Malawi,” said Tariq Kidy, Indonesia’s consul in Malawi.

The scholarships align with the Indonesian Government’s commitment to enhancing human resources in developing countries, serving as a key initiative to promote the internationalization of Indonesian Higher Education by increasing the participation of foreign students in Indonesian universities.

Open to international students from developing countries, the KNB Scholarship encompasses bachelor, master, and doctoral programs at Indonesian universities, with financial support provided by the Indonesian Government through the KNB Scholarship.

The program has been extended to various developing countries in Asia, the Pacific, South America, Africa, and Eastern Europe, with the ultimate goal of fostering people-to-people relations between Indonesia and the recipient nations, nurturing future leaders.

The KNB Scholarship Programme is available at 31 universities in Indonesia, including but not limited to Institut Pertanian Bogor, Institut Teknologi Bandung, Universitas Gadjah Mada, and Universitas Negeri Yogyakarta.

Prospective scholarship students are required to fulfill administrative and academic requirements and register online through the website www.knb.kemdikbud.go.id. Online registration began last month and will conclude at the end of this month.

“In this regard, we encourage applicants to reach out to the Indonesian embassy offices to request a letter of recommendation from the Indonesian Embassy. This step serves as the initial verification process for identifying prospective students, facilitating monitoring, and ensuring the successful implementation of future scholarship grants,” Kidy said.

Last week, the Indonesian ambassador to Mozambique and Malawi, Herry Sudradjat, along with a delegation, visited Malawi to accelerate strategic economic cooperation between Indonesia and Malawi.



The delegation met with a number of corporate leaders in various sectors, including renewable energy, mining, and agriculture, respectively.

“Successful meetings were held and opportunities explored for outbound investment, export potential, and development cooperation. Indonesia has identified Malawi and other African countries as potential investment destinations,” he explained.