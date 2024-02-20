spot_img
-0.5 C
New York
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Thugs steal Radio Maria Malawi equipment

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Police in Lilongwe are hunting for unknown people who have stolen various items meant for the setting up of a studio for Radio Maria Malawi in Lilongwe.

Father Joseph Kimu, the head of administration at Radio Maria Malawi, has confirmed the development.

According to Father Kimu, the items whose worth is yet to be known were stolen last night.

“This incident has really devastated our plans to move to Lilongwe and do the inauguration in August,” confirmed Father Kimu in a message.

Radio Maria Malawi, a Roman Catholic owned national radio station, is one of the well- community religious broadcasting radio stations.

Previous article
Govt to upgrade Zomba stadium to international standard – Chimwendo Banda
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

About Us

Malawivoice.com giving you true online news from Malawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc