Thugs steal Radio Maria Malawi equipment

Police in Lilongwe are hunting for unknown people who have stolen various items meant for the setting up of a studio for Radio Maria Malawi in Lilongwe.

Father Joseph Kimu, the head of administration at Radio Maria Malawi, has confirmed the development.

According to Father Kimu, the items whose worth is yet to be known were stolen last night.

“This incident has really devastated our plans to move to Lilongwe and do the inauguration in August,” confirmed Father Kimu in a message.

Radio Maria Malawi, a Roman Catholic owned national radio station, is one of the well- community religious broadcasting radio stations.