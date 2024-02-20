Hunger is coming to Malawi- Prophet Mtupa

The highly respected God’s messenger Senior Prophet Mtupa

Malawian Prophet, who on December 31 last year prophesied about the current dry spell in the country, has asked Malawians to pray against “starvation”.

Senior Prophet Senior Prophet Rodrick Mtupa of Holy Palace Cathedral International Ministries said Malawians must pray and fast against “looming” hunger.

“God has told me that the country will experience drought this year and there will be poor harvest which will lead to hunger,” Mtupa said.

Prophet Mtupa, whose several of his national prophecies have already been fulfilled, reminded Malawians that prophecies are made not to scare people but to make them prepare, pray and fast against any evils ahead.

The man of God then hinted on the need for the public to always take a spiritual action whenever there is a national prophesy from any God servant.

In a related government, Government spokesperson Moses Kunkuyu has announced that 3.75 million Malawians have received relief maize and cash assistance since the commencement of the 2023/24 lean season.

According to Kunkuyu, 42,000 metric tonnes of maize have been distributed to 3 million Malawians and 173,000 households have received cash amounting to K26 billion.

Meanwhile, the Department of Disaster Management and Affairs (DODMA) will from Thursday start to distribute 23,000 metric tonnes of maize flour to people that have been affected by hunger in Malawi.