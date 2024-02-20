NBS Bank, NCHE partner on fees payment  

Nakoma- moving towards digital direction

NBS Bank Plc has partnered with the National Council of Higher Education (NCHE) to utilize its digital platforms for fees payment to students applying for public universities selection.

The Banks Head of Corporate Banking, Frank Nakoma, said that with this partnership, the ‘Caring Bank’ anticipates more usage of digital banking platforms.

“As we all know, the world is moving towards a digital direction especially where payments are concerned. Customers usually use their cards to make online payments or pay for their goods through a point-of-sale machine in a shop.

“As one way of responding to an ever-evolving climate, NBS Bank has decided to partner with NCHE to ensure that students across the country can easily pay their application fees using the digital platforms we have dubbed ‘EazyBank’,” he said.

Nakoma further said the Bank believes that the process speaks to the Bank’s slogan of the ‘Caring Bank’ by providing convenient ways of transacting.

NCHE Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Ambumulire Phiri said the partnership will help simplify the application process.

“In our continuous efforts to enhance accessibility and convenience for prospective students, we are delighted to partner with NBS Bank again this year. This collaboration will boost the application process by enabling applicants to conveniently pay their application fees through the Bank,” said Phiri.

Phiri added that the partnership with NBS is one of NCHE’s ways of fostering innovation and efficiency in their processes.

“Our major aim is to facilitate easy and inclusive access to higher education for all eligible candidates and this is one way of ensuring that,” said Phiri.

This is one of the other partnerships the Bank has made that require digital transactions.

NCHE, which harmonizes the selection of students into all public universities in the country, will this year start receiving these applications from February 19 to March 19.