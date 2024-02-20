Govt to upgrade Zomba stadium to international standard – Chimwendo Banda

Government says the much awaited stadium in Zomba will be upgraded to international standards so that will it can host international football matches and other prestigious events.

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda disclosed this today in Parliament.

Chimwendo Banda was answering a question that was raised by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Zomba Central constituency, Bester Awali.

The lawmaker Awali wanted to know when the stadium will be opened since the January month that was designated by government as opening month has elapsed.

In his response, Chimwendo Banda assured the MP that “soon” President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera will open the stadium but the construction works will continue as government has decided to upgrade the stadium to be of international standard where National Football team (Flames) will host their counterparts in all competition.

“If there is one Member of Parliament from that side (DPP bench) who must be thankful to President Chakwera and his government, it Zomba Central parliamentarian because apart from the stadium construction, the government has also constructed beautiful road networks in city for the first time in history of the country

“The stadium will also serve many other purposes such as a venue for other religious events, cultural shows and different kinds of social events and that will generate revenue for the City Assembly,” said the Minister.

In his remarks, the MP acknowledged that Zomba has indeed transformed under president Chakwera administration with regards to several beautiful road networks but urged government to fast- track the completion of the stadium.

The 12,000 Seater capacity stadium is being conducted by DECO Construction Company.