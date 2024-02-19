MCP POSITIVE OF 2025 ELECTIONS: Lazarus Chakwera to win with 50+1

By Innocent Chunga

Nkhotakota, February 19: Malawi Congress Party (MCP) believes it will continue ruling the country come 2025 as people in the country are fully supporting the leadership of President Dr Lazarus Chakwera.

MCP Director of Youth, who is also Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda, made the remarks on Sunday during a political rally at Nkhunga Police Ground in the district.

He said the fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA), which President Dr Chakwera presented during the opening of the 2024/2025 budget meeting of Parliament, shows true leadership to serve Malawians.

He said, as a party, they have embarked on a mission to disseminate President Chakwera’s SONA to the rural masses for them to understand government’s plans.

Banda said President Chakwera is on track in running the country and it is worth giving him another term as he has laid a good foundation.

“Even the country’s economy is on track; no fuel shortage, no blackouts and we have also started the mega-farms. These are some of the things that show that the President is on track,” said Chimwendo Banda.

Presidential Advisor on Education, Dr Ellias Chakwera, urged party supporters to ensure they register to vote in the 2025 general elections saying participating in an election is crucial in a democracy.

During the rally, the party welcomed Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Councillor for Liwaladzi Ward, Charles Banda, who joined the party.