Access to information critical to accountability, promotes service delivery- Minister Chimwendo Banda

Leader of the House, Richard Chimwendo Banda

Leader of the House, Richard Chimwendo Banda says access to information is mostly considered by Malawians as the ‘credible antibiotic vaccine’ to ensuring that public and private office holders are accountable and transparent to the local people while promoting service delivery.

Chimwendo was commenting on the report that the Chairperson of Parliamentary on Media and Digitisation, Susan Dossi presented in Parliament today.

In his remarks, Chimwendo said that under the new law, citizens are mandated to ask any declassified information from government and private institutions an any issue that is of public interest provided they have followed the right steps.

He cited the Community Development Funds( CDF) as one example where access to information will play a critical role on ensuring that transparency and accountability and service delivery are met to the expectations of the tax payer.

“I would like to see CDF doubling or tripling but first we have to be accountable to the society

“This law will enable Malawians to hold those in authority accountable. The law will enable us (MPs) to build a culture of transparency. This law will effectively constitute a key to democratic society and will foster greater accountability and participation in the decision- making process,” said Chimwendo Banda who is Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture.

The Minister also said that the Act “marks a notable milestone in President Dr Lazarus Chakwera’s government in making media an enabler of economic development.”

He further lamented the missing of tractors during DPP era that was meant to help the poor but some unruly and careless leaders misused the money for their personal interest and went away without being questioned because there was no access to information.

According to the United Nations, access to information promotes the participation of citizens in governance, enhances public confidence in government and increases the legitimacy of public institutions.

The Media Institution of Southern Africa (MISA) is championing the drive together with Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC)