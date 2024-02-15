PRISAM to launch Mzuzu Chapter in March

KAONGA: Everyday we are registering new members

The Private Schools Association of Malawi (PRISAM) is set to launch Mzuzu Chapter after successfully launching the Blantyre and Lilongwe Chapters.

PRISAM President, Dr Ernest Kaonga said they are encouraged with the number of members that are joining the organisation.

For instance, Kaonga said that currently, they have registered 434 members country wide.

“We launched the Blantyre and Lilongwe chapters and we were left with Mzuzu which will be launching first week of March,”said Kaonga.

He said that they feel the introduction of Savings and Credit Cooperative (SACCO) has also boosted the membership.

Their SACCO was launched a few weeks ago in Mponela,and according to Kaonga since its introduction they have already registered 321 members.

“Everyday we are registering new members. Mind you we opened this SACCO to all the stakeholders be it civil servants or people working in Non Governmental sector,” said Kaonga.

The main aim of this SACCO is to offer access to affordable financing, loans, and savings schemes for its members, as well as educational resources and training.

Last week,PRISAM announced that they have opened their SACCO membership to everyone in the society apart from their Private schools.