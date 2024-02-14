spot_img
Mighty Mukuru Wanderers Make Significant Player Departures as Preparations for New Season Begin

Chiukepo, left and Gabeya

Mighty Mukuru Wanderers have bid farewell to five players, notably experienced forwards Chiukepo Msowoya and Robin Ngalande, along with Nigerian defender Adeleke Kolawole, centre-back Miracle Gabeya, and midfielder Mathews Masamba, in a recent squad shake-up.

In a recent interview, acting CEO Roosevelt Mpinganjira explained that contracts for Chiukepo, Ngalande, Adeleke, and Gabeya either expired or were nearing expiration, leading to the decision not to renew them. Masamba, on the other hand, opted for a permanent move after a loan spell with Bangwe All Stars. Mpinganjira emphasized that these departures align with the club’s future plans.

Despite the absence of a head coach currently, decisions about player retention were based on recommendations from the former coach, Mark Harrison. The club has focused on promoting youth players and adding talents like Blessings Singini and Clement Nyondo, with no plans for further signings.

As they kick off pre-season training, the team anticipates finalizing the appointment of a new coach, with former Nyasa Big Bullets manager Nsazuwrimo Ramadhan taking the helm and ex-National team coach Meck Mwase assisting in coaching duties.

