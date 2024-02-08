DJ Tai B eyes Atupele’s former Constituency

Former broadcaster and dancehall star DJ Tai B, real name Tailos Bakili has expressed interest to contest as Member of Parliament in Machinga North East Constituency.

If the flier which Malawi Voice has seen is anything to go by, Bakili is contesting on United Democratic Front (UDF) ticket.

The Constituency used to be under UDF former leader Atupele Muluzi , until 2019 when Ajiru Richard Kalitendere wrestled it away.

Kalitendere contested on an independent ticket but later defected to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Tailos Bakili joined active politics when he contested and won as a councilor for Mpiri Ward in Machinga on UDF ticket in 2014. He was later elected as council Chairperson for Machinga District Council.