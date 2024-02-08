BREAKING NEWS: Mary Navicha replaces Nankhumwa as leader of opposition

When brothers fight to the death, a stranger inherits their property, so goes an African Proverb.

Reports reaching Malawi Voice indicates that Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has appointed Thyolo Thava Member of Parliament Mary Thom Navicha as New Leader of Opposition in parliament.

The workaholic lawmaker Navicha, the first woman to be appointed as Leader of Opposition in the Malawi, has replaced Mulanje Central Lawmaker Dr. Kondwani Nankhumwa.

Navicha’s comes amidst leadership wrangle between Nankhumwa and George Chaponda who are fighting for the same post.

Nankhumwa was recently fired from the DPP and the party appointed Chaponda as the new leader of opposition.

However, he obtained an injunction restricting Chaponda from taking up the new role insisting procedures were flouted when expelling him.

The law currently stipulates that a leader of opposition can only come from a main opposition party in parliament.