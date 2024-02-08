Chakwera lands multi-billion Kwacha deal with non-existent company

A mouth watering deal has landed on the door of President Lazarus Chakwera’s Government that, if it was not coming from a company that no longer exists, would have transformed Likoma Island.

The deal, worth a whooping K900 billion from an European investor, Augustus Limited, seeks to erect a tourism infrastructure at Likoma Island, which includes a five star hotel, airport, renewable energy park and Aqua Plant, sports arena, shopping Mall, a hospital and new road networks on top of a cruise port and marina.

However, a quick reaserch on the internet is showing that Augustus Limited, which used to be based in Birmingham, was dissolved on February 5 2019.

The company was officially served with a dissolution notice on November 20 2018, with a letter from Birmingham registrar of companies, reference number DEES4522015, using the Companies Act of 2006, Section 1000(3) of the United Kingdom (UK).

“The Registrar of Companies gives notice that, unless cause is shown to the contrary, at the expiration of 2 months from the above date the name of Augustus Limited

will be struck off the register and the company will be dissolved.

“Upon dissolution all property and rights vested in, or held in trust for, the company are deemed to be bona vacantia, and acoordingly will belong to the crown.” Said the statement which Malawi Voice has in possession.

News of the suspicious deal came to light on Tuesday this week after purported directors from the now defunct company visited Likoma Island.

Liberian ambassador to Mauritius, Mathias Spies who is one of the directors was one of the visitors.

This comes barely a year after Chakwera presided over the signing ceremony of a $6.8billion grant with Bridgin Foundation to finance various developmental projects.

As he was about to start singing praises of the foundation’s investments, it came to light that the whole arrangement was a scum as many questioned the integrity of Bridgin Foundation, where previous endeavours in other countries remain vague at best.

Interestingly despite all the proof that Professor Mahamoud Tanko, the Foundation’s director runs it from a rented boardroom and has limited income, Malawi Government officials continued to live on fools paradise believing “manna” from Bridgin would land.

Former broadcaster and dancehall star DJ Tai B, real name Tailos Bakili has expressed interest to contest as Member of Parliament in Machinga North East Constituency.

If the flier which Malawi Voice has seen is anything to go by, Bakili is contesting on United Democratic Front (UDF) ticket.

The Constituency used to be under UDF former leader Atupele Muluzi , until 2019 when Ajiru Richard Kalitendere wrestled it away.

Kalitendere contested on an independent ticket but later defected to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Tailos Bakili joined active politics when he contested and won as a councilor for Mpiri Ward in Machinga on UDF ticket in 2014. He was later elected as council Chairperson for Machinga District Council.