Chaponda goes to court to vacate Nankhumwa’s injunction

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament George Chaponda says is going to court follow up on the injunction that is restraining him from being leader of opposition.

Chaponda’s action comes barely seconds after being denied access to the Parliament business committee meeting as Kondwani Nankhumwa obtained an injunction against his replacement as Leader of Opposition in Parliament.

Speaking in an interview on behalf of Chaponda, Neno South Member of Parliament Thoko Tembo, said Chaponda went to attend the business committee meeting because he was invited to attend as Leader of Opposition.

According to Tembo, Dr. Chaponda was surprised that Mulanje Central law maker Dr. Nankhumwa was also invited to the same meeting as the leader of opposition.

Tembo vowed that the injunction will have to be vacated so that the opposition is properly represented and business progresses well.

“The injunction will have to be challenged so that we have the right Leader of Opposition in place,” said Tembo, adding that it will be very unfortunate for Parliament to start it’s proceedings without having a Leader of Opposition from DPP.

DPP appointed Chaponda as Leader of Opposition in Parliament after firing Nankhumwa from the party.

Both Chaponda and Nankhumwa showed up for the meeting but Parliament has recognized Nankhumwa as Leader of Opposition in light of the injunction.